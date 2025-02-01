“It’s Only Words That We Get...”: Gaurav Gogoi Quips on Budget

Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi finds the budget redundant, a repetition of words for the last 10 years. After the budget was placed, Gogoi, while speaking to the media said—“This budget is the same as we have been hearing for a decade.”

“It’s only words that we get. Other than words, the poor, farmers or even the middle class get nothing out of the budget.”

Adding further, Gogoi said--“The tax waiver is only to benefit the big corporations. There is nothing for the poor and middle class. The tax restructure has been done previously as well. But the rising GST and other means have failed to bring any respite to the common people.”

Gogoi termed this budget as the poorest of all during the past ten years. “This budget is a non-event”—he said.

When asked that the budget declares no tax up to earning of Rs. 12 lakhs (1 lakh per month), Gogoi said that there are no details on it. “It’s an old game of the government to befool people. They make big declarations but when one goes into details, it is found that there is actually no benefit for the commoners”—Gogoi said.

Terming the big declarations as ‘Jhumla’, Gogoi said that everything will get clearer when a detailed analysis is done. “This will come out today in our press conference at 5 in the evening”—he ended.