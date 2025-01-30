"Congress Sabotaging Advantage Assam, State's Economic Future': BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam has strongly condemned the opposition Congress party's stance on the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, accusing its leaders of actively sabotaging the state's development efforts.

The BJP's response came after Congress Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, launched a campaign against the much-anticipated investment summit, misrepresenting its potential both domestically and internationally.

Addressing a press conference at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, BJP Assam spokesperson Subhash Dutta criticized Gogoi for what he termed a deliberate attempt to malign the event. Dutta accused the Congress leader of spreading misleading information about the summit and undermining its significance for Assam’s future growth.

The BJP spokesperson also pointed to a recent statement from Karnataka Congress Minister Priyank Kharge, who had sought to downplay the significance of the state's upcoming semiconductor plant project. Dutta branded such remarks as false and damaging, claiming they reflect Congress's consistent opposition to Assam's progress.

“These statements are part of a wider conspiracy by Congress leaders to derail the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, which they know will mark a significant milestone in Assam’s economic development,” Dutta stated. “Such actions reflect the party's anti-Assam stance and disregard for the people’s welfare. Political differences should not overshadow the state’s developmental aspirations.”

Highlighting Assam's remarkable economic progress, Dutta emphasized that the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has surged from $21.4 billion in 2013-14 to $68.7 billion in 2023-24. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam has made tremendous strides in becoming one of the top five states in the country, with the state on track to surpass a GSDP of Rs 6 lakh crore.

Dutta expressed confidence that the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit would significantly boost Assam's infrastructure and industrial development, paving the way for long-term economic prosperity. He also extended gratitude to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for spearheading this crucial initiative, calling the event a catalyst for Assam’s transformation into an economic powerhouse.

As the stage is set for the summit, the BJP has called on all political parties, regardless of their affiliations, to unite in support of this vital initiative for Assam's future growth and prosperity.

