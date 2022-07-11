JEE Main 2022: Session 1 Results Declared

The results for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2022 Session for paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) has been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday.

A total of 14 candidates scored 100 NTA score in the entrance exam.

While four candidates from Telangana were in the topper’s list including Yashwant VVS, Rupesh Biyani, Aniket Chattopadhyay and Dheeraj Kurukunda, two belonged to Andhra Pradesh namely Koyyana Suhas and Penikalapati Ravi Kishore.

Sarthak Maheshwari (Haryana), Kushagra Srivastava (Jharkhand), Mrinal Garg (Punjab) Sneha Pareek (Assam) Navya (Rajasthan), Boya Haren Sathvik (Karnataka), Saumitra Garg (Uttar Pradesh) were among the others in the list.

Candidates can check their JEE Main result for session 1 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA Scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

After both Sessions of JEE (Main) - 2022 Examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA Scores in accordance with the policy already made.

The Examination was conducted at 588 examination centres in 407 cities, including 17 cities outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis, and Bangkok.

The Examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).