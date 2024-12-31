J&K Set for Major Boost with Direct Rail Connectivity to Kashmir Valley

In a significant boost for Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Railways is all set to introduce direct rail connectivity to the Kashmir Valley from other parts of the country. This groundbreaking achievement comes with the completion of the highly anticipated Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, which has been executed in phases over the past several years. The project aims to bring much-needed infrastructure and development to the region, enhancing both connectivity and economic prospects for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Currently, Indian Railways is conducting a trial run of trains on the crucial Katra-Reasi section, which spans approximately 18 kilometers and forms a vital part of the USBRL project. During this trial phase, railway officials are rigorously testing the technical aspects of the new infrastructure. Key parameters such as track stability, tunnel ventilation, signalling systems, and train control mechanisms are being carefully monitored to ensure the highest safety standards. This stage is critical in determining the operational readiness of the new rail network before it is opened for public use.

The completion of the USBRL project is set to revolutionize travel in Jammu and Kashmir. The rail link will not only provide a seamless connection between the Kashmir Valley and other parts of the country but also improve the overall transportation infrastructure in the region. The Katra-Reasi section, in particular, features state-of-the-art facilities including advanced signalling systems, modern tunnels, and sturdy bridges, all designed to ensure a smooth and secure travel experience for passengers.

Indian Railways has designed the USBRL project with international standards in mind. The aim is to create a world-class rail network that will serve as the backbone of the region’s transport system, offering excellent amenities and services to passengers while boosting tourism, trade, and local businesses.

Jammu and Kashmir Set to Get a New Railway Division: A Landmark Decision for Regional Development

In addition to the rail link, Jammu and Kashmir is set to receive its own dedicated railway division. Currently, the administrative control of the railway projects in the Union Territory (UT) falls under Northern Railway’s Firozpur Division. However, in a move that promises to further strengthen the region’s railway infrastructure, the Ministry of Railways has decided to establish a new Jammu Division. This new division is expected to commence operations in 2025, according to a senior official from the Ministry of Railways.

The creation of the Jammu Railway Division is a major step toward decentralizing railway operations in the region. It will bring more localized management and ensure that the railway system in Jammu and Kashmir is better equipped to handle growing passenger demand and increasing freight traffic. Moreover, the establishment of a dedicated division will facilitate improved coordination, better infrastrcture maintenance, and more efficient services for both passengers and railway employees.

Once the Jammu Railway Division is established, it is expected to have a far-reaching impact on the region. Improved connectivity will not only make travel more convenient for commuters but also enhance the movement of goods and services across the UT. This will foster economic growth by facilitating trade, boosting tourism, and creating job opportunities within the rail sector and related industries. The introduction of this division will also contribute to the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir, aligning with the government's efforts to bring about sustainable growth and uplift the region.

The establishment of a new railway division will also help improve the working conditions for railway employees, as it will allow for more focused management and allocation of resources within the region. This is expected to lead to greater efficiency, improved safety standards, and a more robust railway system in Jammu and Kashmir.

Currently, Indian Railways operates a vast network of 17 railway zones and 68 divisions across the country. These zones oversee operations in various regions, each with a set of divisions that manage train services, infrastructure, and operational aspects. The divisions include well-established names such as the Central Railway, Eastern Railway, Northern Railway, and Southern Railway, each of which is responsible for managing extensive rail networks in their respective regions.