India's First Cable-Stayed Rail Bridge Achieves Trial Run Success in Jammu & Kashmir

Indian Railways has successfully completed a trial run of a tower wagon on the Anji Khad Bridge, marking a major milestone in the development of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project. This achievement brings India a step closer to connecting the Kashmir Valley to the rest of the country via rail, with services set to begin in January 2025.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video of the trial run on the social media platform X, showcasing the progress of the project. The Ministry of Railways confirmed the completion of the trial, stating, “The trial run on the Anji Khad Bridge, a key component of the USBRL project, has been successfully completed.”

The Anji Khad Bridge, completed last month, is a testament to engineering excellence. It features a single pylon rising 331 meters above the riverbed, supported by 48 cables across its lateral and central spans. The bridge stretches 473.25 meters in total, with a 120-meter-long viaduct and a central embankment spanning 94.25 meters. This bridge is now the second-highest railway bridge in India, following the Chenab Bridge, which holds the world record at 359 meters above the riverbed.

The USBRL project, which spans 272 kilometers, is nearing completion with 255 kilometers already finished. The final stretch between Katra and Reasi is expected to be completed by December 2024.

In a related development, Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Vande Bharat train, connecting Kashmir to New Delhi, in January 2025.