J&K: Top LeT Commander Among 2 Militants Killed In Encounter

Two militants belonging to proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been gunned down in an encounter that broke out in the Pariswani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district in the early hours of Thursday.

The operation is still going on and three more terrorists could be present, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, adding that five people including four Army personnel and a civilian were injured during the encounter.

"Two LeT terrorists have been neutralized in the ongoing Baramulla encounter. Four army personnel and one police jawan were injured during the operation. As per our info, three more terrorists could be present," Kumar told ANI.

One of the militants killed was a top LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo.

"He had killed Block Development Council Chairman Sardar Bhupinder Singh in the year 2020," Kumar said.

Further, incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have also been recovered during the operation.

