J&K: Two JeM Militants Killed, AK-47 Rifles Recovered

Two terrorists linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were neutralised in the Kulgam encounter, officials said.

The two terrorists have been identified as Mohammad Shafi Ganie and Mohammad Asif Wani and 2 AK 47 rifles, ammunition was recovered from them, informed ADGP Kashmir.

Earlier an army officer identified Abu Huraira, associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), as a category A terrorist. The terrorist was neutralised by the Indian Army in a joint operation with security forces at Welsbatapura village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

"The terrorist was identified as Abu Huraira, a resident of Pakistan. He was a category A terrorist. He was terrorizing locals, coercing them, and trying to garner support for ramping up recruitment in the shallow area in South Kashmir", said Brig AS Pundir, Commander 2 sector RR.

Deputy SP Govind said, "Yesterday, we were able to hold militants in an area. Swift action was taken. During the op, militants fired several rounds. We attempted to evacuate civilians when militants threw a grenade at them safely. 2 civilians & a soldier was injured. All 3 now stable".

According to PRO (Defence), Srinagar, on receipt of specific information regarding the presence of unidentified terrorists in Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched in the area by the Indian Army along with J-K Police and CRPF at about 01:45 pm on September 26.

"The security forces established a quick cordon around the suspected cluster of houses in the village. On suspecting the presence of one to two terrorists in one of the houses, the Security Forces started evacuating the civilians in the vicinity to a safe location. As has been observed in earlier operations as well, the terrorist opened indiscriminate fire targeting civilians, in the hope of exploiting an opportunity to escape.

Sensing the danger to civilian lives and disregarding personal safety, the troops speeded up the evacuation process, simultaneously pinning down the terrorist with accurate fire," said the PRO. The official informed that one officer sustained a gunshot injury while attempting to rescue civilians from the firefight zone. After this, he was shifted to the base hospital in Srinagar.

"Two civilians also sustained splinter injuries when the terrorist targeted them by lobbing grenades. One of them has been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital," said the PRO.

"On positive confirmation of no civilian presence around the target house, Army conducted a deliberate operation to neutralise the terrorist. The terrorist was subsequently neutralised and has been identified by JKP as Abu Hurrarah, a resident of Pakistan and a hardcore member of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist organisation. One AK series rifle, one pistol, grenades and other warlike stores have been recovered," the official added.

(With Inputs from ANI)