Railways Cancels Several Trains as Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark

The Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark on Tuesday afternoon. The river's water level reached 206.30 meters, this happened after the national capital received rainfall for three consecutive days.

The danger mark of the Yamuna is 205.33 meters. Owing to the danger caused by the rise in water level, the northern railways suspended the rail traffic over the old Yamuna Bridge from 4 pm on Tuesday.

Consequently, a number of short-terminated and short-originated trains have been cancelled or diverted by the northern railways.

The list of cancelled trains includes Delhi - Saharanpur Special, Delhi - Saharanpur Express, Delhi - Aligarh Special, Shamli - Delhi Special, Aligarh - Delhi Special and Panipat - Delhi Special (JCO 28.09.22).

The Delhi - Kathgodam SK Express via New Delhi - Sahibabad, Delhi - Katihar Champaran Humsafar Express via New Delhi - Sahibabad, Jaiselmer - Jammu Tawi Shalimar Express via New Delhi - Sahibabad, Amritsar - Katihar Express via New Delhi - Sahibabad and Delhi - Haridwar Express via New Delhi - Sahibabad have been diverted as per the notification form northern railways.