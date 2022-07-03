J&K: Villagers Apprehend 2 LeT Militants With Arms, DGP Lauds Courage

Villagers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district have apprehended two militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) with a huge amount of arms and explosives.

The apprehended militants have been identified as Faizaal Ahmed Dar and Talib Hussain, Jammu Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) informed.

He also announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for the villagers.

Two AK rifles, seven grenades and a pistol were recovered from their possession, he further said.

"Hats off to the courage of villagers of Tuksan, in #Reasi district. Two #terrorists of LeT were apprehended by villagers with weapons; 2AK #rifles, 7 #Grenades and a #Pistol. DGP announces #reward of Rs 2 lakhs for villagers," the ADGP tweeted.

Earlier on June 30, two terrorists were eliminated during Operation 'Kataran' in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said that the joint operation 'Kataran' was launched and the area was cordoned off. One AK rifle, one pistol and war-like stores were recovered.