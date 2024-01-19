JNVST-2024: All-India Selection Test for Class 6 to Take Place on January 20

Top Stories

JNVST-2024: Kamrup District Gears Up for All-India Selection Test
The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST-2024) will be held on January 20 in all states of India except Tamil Nadu.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Kamrup, too, has completed its preparations for the all-India selection test for admission to Class 6.

The exam will be conducted at a total of nine centres in Kamrup district.

Candidates or parents can download the admit card themselves or else they can collect it from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kamrup or from the Block Elementary Education Office (BEEO).

M G Aravindakshan, the school's principal, has called on the district administration and the public to work together to ensure that the selection test is completed successfully.

