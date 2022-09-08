Jumbo Killed By Speeding Train In Assam's Lanka

In a tragic incident, a wild elephant was killed after being run over by a speeding train at Lanka Assam’s Hojai district on Thursday.

The incident was reported from somewhere between Habaipur and Patharkhola train stations at around 6.30 pm in the evening.

Sources said the elephant was hit by a goods train while it was crossing the rail tracks.

Following the incident, forest officials reached the spot and recovered the carcass of the wild jumbo.

Earlier this month, the carcass of a wild elephant was recovered from a river at Numaligarh in Assam’s Golaghat district.

As per reports, the jumbo was first spotted by locals in Doigrung river, after which they informed forest officials.

It is suspected that the elephant died after falling into a sandpit which was mined illegally.