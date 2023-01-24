Kangana Ranaut Tweets After Her Account Gets Restored

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was restored on Tuesday, after it had been banned in May 2021.
Taking to Twitter, after almost two years, the actor tweeted, “Hello everyone, it's nice to be back here.” However, it is worth noting that her account has not been verified on the platform yet.
The microblogging site had banned Ranaut’s account following her posts containing controversial content linked to post-election result violence in West Bengal.
The ban had been imposed after her account was found to have violated the policies of Twitter regarding “hateful conduct and abusive behavior” several times.
She often posted unadulterated content on the platform which worked as provocative calls to action.
After getting her account restored she also shared a behind-the-scenes video of her upcoming film, “Emergency”, based on former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
She wrote, “And it's a wrap. Emergency filming completed successfully. See you in cinemas on 20th October 2023.”
It may be noted that her last tweet after which she had been banned seemed to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “tame” Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee using his “Virat Roop” from “early 2000s” in Bengal.
This was after violence had broken out in parts of Bengal following the third consecutive victory and term of Trinamool Congress in the state’s assembly elections.
Post violence, Mamata’s Trinamool Congress was embroiled in a war of words with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the clashes and arson.
Meanwhile, the restoration of Kangana’s account comes following the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, who has reinstated other previously banned personalities on the microblogging site.
Most notably, former President of the United States, Donald Trump’s account had been reinstated in November last year. His account had been banned in early 2021 after his role in the attack on US Capitol by his followers.