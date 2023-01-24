Kangana Ranaut Tweets After Her Account Gets Restored

The microblogging site had banned Ranaut’s account following her posts containing controversial content linked to post-election result violence in West Bengal.

The ban had been imposed after her account was found to have violated the policies of Twitter regarding “hateful conduct and abusive behavior” several times.

She often posted unadulterated content on the platform which worked as provocative calls to action.

After getting her account restored she also shared a behind-the-scenes video of her upcoming film, “Emergency”, based on former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

She wrote, “And it's a wrap. Emergency filming completed successfully. See you in cinemas on 20th October 2023.”