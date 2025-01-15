Kerala Police Arrest 44 Men Accused of Raping Teenager Over 5 Years

The Kerala Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) is unraveling a shocking sexual abuse case in Pathanamthitta involving a Dalit girl. As of now, 44 individuals have been arrested, and 30 FIRs have been filed, implicating a shocking 59 accused, including sports trainers, classmates, and fellow athletes.

The victim, now 18, was brutally abused by 62 individuals starting from the age of 13, with the crimes taking place across various locations such as a private bus stand, a rubber plantation, and even Pathanamthitta General Hospital in January 2024.

Two of the accused are absconding and are believed to be abroad. Authorities are taking swift action, considering Look Out Circulars and Red Corner notices through Interpol, while efforts intensify to locate and arrest 13 more individuals connected to the case.

District Inspector General (DIG) S. Ajeetha Begum has vowed to leave no stone unturned, assuring the public, "We are conducting a foolproof and scientific investigation. No accused will be spared."

The horrific ordeal of the young girl came to light only after her teachers raised alarms about drastic behavioral changes, prompting a Child Welfare Committee intervention.

The SIT, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police PS Nandakumar and overseen by District Police Chief VG Vinod Kumar, is working relentlessly to gather critical scientific evidence, including mobile phone data and documents. The team, comprising over 30 officers, including women personnel, is fully committed to bringing every perpetrator to justice. More officers will join the investigation after the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

In a swift move, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has demanded the immediate arrest of all remaining accused and called for a detailed action-taken report within three days. The commission insists on a fair, time-bound investigation to ensure justice is served.

This case is a chilling reminder of the depths of exploitation and abuse, and the pressure is mounting for the authorities to bring every single perpetrator to justice, leaving no one beyond the reach of the law.