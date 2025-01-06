How SIT's Investigation Identified the Prime Accused in Chhattisgarh Journalist's Murder

The prime accused in the murder of freelance journalist Mukesh Chandrakar in Chhattisgarh, Suresh Chandrakar has been arrested in Hyderabad by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), police officials confirmed on Monday.

Mukesh, a 33-year-old journalist, had gone missing on January 1, and his body was discovered two days later, on January 3, in a septic tank at a property owned by Suresh in Bijapur town. Suresh, a contractor by profession, had been absconding since the discovery of the body.

According to police sources, Suresh's two brothers, Ritesh and Dinesh, along with supervisor Mahendra Ramteke, have already been arrested in connection with the crime. Investigators revealed that Ritesh and Mahendra assaulted Mukesh, while Dinesh attempted to conceal the evidence. The role of contractor Suresh is still under investigation.

The murder is believed to be linked to a December 25 news report exposing alleged corruption in a road construction project in Bijapur, reportedly associated with Suresh. The investigation has raised political tensions, with Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma stating that Suresh was a Congress leader, while opposition parties allege he recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The case has sparked protests, with members of the Mahar community organizing a candle march in Bijapur on Sunday. The march, which began at Ambedkar Bhawan and ended at Jaistambh Chowk, called for capital punishment for the accused. RD Jhadi, patron of Mahar Samaj, demanded stringent punishment for all those involved, emphasizing the need for a safe environment for journalists to report freely.

Mukesh Chandrakar was known for his fearless reporting on Naxal attacks and other sensitive issues in Bastar, including his involvement in the 2021 release of CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, who was abducted by Maoists. Recently, Mukesh had uncovered irregularities in the road construction project, which was originally tendered at ₹50 crore but saw an unexplained budget increase. He had alerted the Chhattisgarh government, leading to an inquiry into the project, with Suresh reportedly involved.

Mukesh, who freelanced for NDTV and ran a popular YouTube channel called ‘Bastar Junction’, with 1.59 lakh subscribers, was dedicated to uncovering issues in his region.

In response to the crime, Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai directed authorities to demolish the house of the primary accused, Suresh Chandrakar. The Chief Minister also expressed his condolences, calling Mukesh’s death an irreparable loss to the journalism world and society. "The murder of Mukesh Chandrakar, a young and dedicated journalist from Bijapur, is extremely sad and heartbreaking," CM Sai posted on X.

