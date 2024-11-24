Rijiju Says Centre Ready To Hear Any Issue, But House Should Run Well

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju emphasized that the central government is "ready to discuss any topic" and called for a peaceful and productive winter session of Parliament, which is set to begin on Monday, November 25. Speaking to reporters after the all-party meeting in Delhi on Sunday, Rijiju mentioned that several topics had been raised for discussion, with a total of 42 leaders from 30 political parties in attendance. He urged for constructive debates in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, stating, "The government is ready to discuss any topic. Our only request is that the House should run well and there should be no ruckus. Every member wants to participate in the discussion but the House should run well. To run the winter session well, everyone's cooperation is needed and everyone's participation is necessary."

Rijiju also noted that there would be no parliamentary sessions on November 26 due to the Constitution Day celebrations, which mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. He explained that the day would be dedicated to events at the Constitution House, with President Droupadi Murmu addressing members of both Houses. The Union Minister added that significant documents related to the Constitution would be released during the celebration. "The session will start tomorrow. The day after tomorrow there will be no Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha because the 75th year of the adoption of the Constitution will be completed on 26th November. So on completion of 75 years, Constitution Day will be celebrated in the Constitution House with the members of both the Houses. President Droupadi Murmu will address there and along with that, we are going to release some important documents. Many things related to the Constitution are going to be published in it," Rijiju said.

He also highlighted the importance of educating the public about the processes involved in the making of the Constitution. "Many people do not know what processes were done before the making of the Constitution. The book is not an ordinary book. The pictures inside the book, the descriptions that have been given and the basic idea, we all have to make an effort to take it to the public. Since 2015, it was decided under the leadership of PM Modi that Constitution Day should be celebrated in this country, and since then Constitution Day has been celebrated continuously," Rijiju added.

Congress Bring Up Adani Issue

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari raised several key issues at the meeting, including the Adani indictment case, urging for a discussion on the matter in Parliament. "Today, a meeting of all the joint parties was held. Congress, while putting forth its side, has requested and expressed the desire to discuss (the Adani indictment matter) first. The court in America has taken cognizance that a major industrial house Adani Group is controlling the industry and the government as well. A bribe worth Rs 2,300 crore has been given. We have expressed our desire that this should be discussed first," Tiwari told reporters.

Tiwari also expressed concerns over the ongoing situation in Manipur, criticizing the government's stance on the region. "We have also raised the issue of Manipur. We will not remove the Chief Minister and the PM will not visit. Due to this, Manipur's condition is like this. Rapes, murders are happening and there is no law and order in Manipur," he said.

Furthermore, Tiwari urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Parliament regarding the ongoing discussions about disengagement on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), as well as other issues such as unemployment and pollution. "There has been talk of disengagement on LAC, a statement should be given in Parliament on this. The issue of withdrawal of the forces should be taken up in the Parliament. Unemployment and pollution are also issues. All records have been broken. All these issues are related to the interests of the country. I am also worried that the pollution situation in Northern India is becoming more and more serious," he said.

The all-party meeting, which included leaders from multiple political parties, was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Participants included Congress MPs Jairam Ramesh, Pramod Tiwari, and K Suresh, as well as leaders from other parties such as JD(U), YSRCP, BJD, MDMK, and SP.

The winter session of Parliament will be underway from November 25 to December 20.