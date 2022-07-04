Lalu Prasad Yadav Admitted To ICU In Patna Hospital

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Monday admitted to a private hospital after he fell ill, less than 24 hours after he fractured his shoulder.

According to reports, Yadav is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"He has been brought here with complaints of many symptoms, which relate to his shoulder injury and other diseases which he suffers from, including kidney problems, a hospital official told PTI.

He, however, added that it would be premature to speculate whether the former Bihar chief minister might have to be referred to a better facility in Delhi.

Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi and both sons, Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, were with him at the hospital.

On Sunday, the RJD supremo tripped on the chairs and fractured his right shoulder. He stays at the residence allotted to his wife in her capacity as an ex-CM.

Out on bail in fodder scam cases, Prasad had last month obtained permission from the Jharkhand High Court for traveling abroad, preferably Singapore, to get a kidney transplant.