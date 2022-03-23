Lalu Prasad Yadav Discharged From AIIMS

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Tuesday, was discharged today early morning.

He was kept under observation overnight in the emergency department after his health condition deteriorated.

The health of the 73-year-old former Bihar chief minister was evaluated and later discharged around 3am.

On February 21 this year, Yadav was being convicted in the embezzlement of Rs 139 crore from Doranda treasury in the fodder scam. He was sentenced to five years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 60 lakh.

As per reports, the incarcerated politician suffers from multiple ailments, including renal problems.

"Prasad's creatinine level has increased to 4.6, which was earlier at 3.5. Blood sugar and blood pressure have been fluctuating. The sugar level is hovering between 150 and 200 mg/dl," Dr Vidyapati, who heads the seven-member team of doctors formed by the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) to treat Prasad, had said Tuesday.



"His kidney is functioning at 15-20 per cent capacity," he had said.

