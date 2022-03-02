'Leave Kharkiv Immediately': India's All-Caps Message To Stranded Citizens

As Russian forces continue to intensify its aggression in Ukraine’s Kharkiv city, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine has issued an urgent appeal to all its citizens to leave the city “immediately” for their safety.

In back-to-back tweets in all caps, the Indian Embassy asked all Indian nationals to reach Pesochin, Babaye or Bezlyudovka latest by 6 pm local time (9.30pm IST).

“URGENT ADVISORY TO ALL INDIAN NATIONALS IN KHARKIV. FOR THEIR SAFETY AND SECURITY THEY MUST LEAVE KHARKIV IMMEDIATELY. PROCEED TO PESOCHIN, BABAYE AND BEZLYUDOVKA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. UNDER ALL CIRCUMSTANCES THEY MUST REACH THESE SETTLEMENTS *BY 1800 HRS (UKRAINIAN TIME) TODAY*,” it tweeted.