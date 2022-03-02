'Leave Kharkiv Immediately': India's All-Caps Message To Stranded Citizens

As Russian forces continue to intensify its aggression in Ukraine’s Kharkiv city, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine has issued an urgent appeal to all its citizens to leave the city “immediately” for their safety.
In back-to-back tweets in all caps, the Indian Embassy asked all Indian nationals to reach Pesochin, Babaye or Bezlyudovka latest by 6 pm local time (9.30pm IST).
“URGENT ADVISORY TO ALL INDIAN NATIONALS IN KHARKIV. FOR THEIR SAFETY AND SECURITY THEY MUST LEAVE KHARKIV IMMEDIATELY. PROCEED TO PESOCHIN, BABAYE AND BEZLYUDOVKA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. UNDER ALL CIRCUMSTANCES THEY MUST REACH THESE SETTLEMENTS *BY 1800 HRS (UKRAINIAN TIME) TODAY*,” it tweeted.
It issued a second advisory that underscored the urgency, saying "for their own safety and security they must leave Kharkiv immediately repeat immediately in the light of the deteriorating situation".
Located in the eastern part of the city close to the Russian border, Kharkiv has been facing intense attack since the invasion started.
Earlier today, Russian paratroopers landed in Kharkiv, triggering clashes with Ukrainian force. There have been rocket strikes on buildings housing offices of security, police and universities, news agency AFP reported.
On Tuesday, Russians hit a residential block and a government building in the city, killing 18 people. One of the casualties was an Indian student - Naveen Shekrappa Gyanagoudar.
Also Read: Indian Student Dies Of Illness In Ukraine