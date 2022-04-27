Sherman Ali to Resign from Congress

Suspended Congress MLA Sherman Ali formally announced that he will quit the party. He said that there is no doubt that I will leave the party.

Making the announcement, Sherman Ali said, “By losing in every election, Congress has lost its mind. The party sinks because of the weak leadership. The party is lacking of prudent leaders. Congress would never solve the problems of minorities.”

Meanwhile, the Assam Congress has written to Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Biswajit Daimary seeking disqualification of Sherman Ali from the House.

A delegation of Assam Congress, led by leader of opposition – Debabrata Saikia has submitted a letter to Speaker Biswajit Daimary on the matter.

Notably, MLA Sherman Ali was suspended by the Congress party in Assam in October last year for violating part discipline and anti-party activities.

Prior to his suspension, Ali was also arrested for allegedly making provocative statements in relation to an eviction drive in Darrang district of Assam in September last year.

The Assam Congress, earlier, had also requested Speaker Biswajit Daimary to disqualify two other party MLAs – Sashi Kanta Das and Siddique Ahmed.

