Pregnant Tusker Found Dead In Assam's Udalguri

A pregnant wild elephant was found dead near a village in Assam’s Udalguri district on Friday.

It is suspected that the wild tusker died due to shortage of food.

The carcass was discovered by locals near Bhutiachang village, after which they informed forest officials.

The exact cause of its death will be ascertained after post-mortem, forest officials informed.

Earlier today, the carcass of an elephant calf was recovered from a tea estate in Assam’s Jorhat district.

Sources said that carcass was discovered by locals at Kasojan tea estate in Titabor, after which they informed forest authorities.

It is learned that the calf was roughly three-months-old during the time of its death.

The cause of the elehpant’s death has not been established yet.