Lok Sabha to Take Up Manipur GST Ordinance, Sonowal’s Indian Ports Bill Today

The Lok Sabha is set for a packed day of legislative business on Thursday, with several important bills scheduled for introduction, consideration, and passage, spanning taxation reforms, sports governance, and maritime law.

The day will begin with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting an explanatory statement in the House, justifying the urgency behind the promulgation of the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025. The ordinance is aimed at addressing state-specific taxation issues and required immediate enactment through presidential assent.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is also expected to introduce two major sports-related items. First, the House will take up proposed amendments to the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022. Following this, the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, will be moved for consideration. The bill seeks to reform India’s sports governance structure by incorporating universal principles of fair play, ethics, and accountability, as outlined in the Olympic and Paralympic Charters. It also proposes mechanisms for the welfare of sportspersons and for the resolution of sports-related grievances and disputes through a unified legal framework.

Another major legislative highlight of the day will be the introduction of the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal. The bill aims to consolidate laws related to non-major ports, promote integrated development of the port sector, and strengthen regulatory oversight through the creation of State Maritime Boards. It also proposes a Maritime State Development Council to guide structured growth and development of ports across India.

According to the draft, the bill will address issues related to pollution control, port security, disaster response, and data management. It further ensures compliance with India’s international maritime obligations and introduces mechanisms for resolving port-related disputes.

Apart from these legislative items, several committee reports are also scheduled to be tabled in the lower house. BJP MP Faggan Singh Kulaste will present the fourth report of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, focusing on the implementation of reservation in services and housing allotment under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

TDP MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao will present the fifth report of the same committee, focusing on the role of autonomous bodies and premier educational institutions such as IITs, IIMs, central universities, and medical colleges in implementing reservation policies for SC/ST communities. The report includes a detailed case study on the University of Delhi.

Additionally, BJP MPs Radha Mohan Singh and Virendra Singh will table reports of the Standing Committee on Defence, outlining the government’s response to recommendations made in earlier reports concerning demands for grants for the Ministry of Defence for the financial year 2024-25.

This follows a significant session on Wednesday when Parliament passed two major maritime bills in a single day, a first for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The bills included the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, and the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, both designed to modernize India’s maritime legal framework and bring it in line with international standards.

