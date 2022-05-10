Lovlina Beats Former Champ In World Championship, Reaches Round 16

Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain beat former champion Chen Nien-Chin in the light middleweight division on Monday to enter round 16 of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships being held in Istanbul.

This is the first time Lovlina returning to competitive boxing since her podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Lovlina (70kg) won by a 3-2 split decision against the Chinese Taipei boxer, who had defeated her in the semifinals of the 2018 edition.

It may be mentioned that Lovlina had beaten upstaged Chen before as well in the Tokyo Olympics quarterfinal enroute to her bronze medal winning triumph.

The 24-year-0ld boxer from Assam will now take on three-time national champion from England, Cindy Ngamba, in round of 16.

In the last edition of the World Championships held in Russia in 2019, the Indian boxers clinched one silver and three bronze medals.

Also Read: Assam Government Led by CM Sarma Completes One Year