Luxury Purchases Trigger IT Raid on Guwahati-Based Eye Doctor

The Income Tax Department conducted a two-day raid at the residence of a Guwahati-based eye specialist on charges of alleged tax evasion.

The raids were carried out at the residence of Shafid Ahmed, who is the founder of Retina Center situated in Guwahati. In addition to his residence, the department also carried out simultaneous raids at several of his offices.

It was revealed that Ahmed, who had recently bought a flat in Bangalore and over 20 bighas of land in Sonapur, was allegedly involved in tax fraud. The raids also uncovered the purchase of a luxury vehicle just days before the investigation began.

Moreover, the Income Tax Department also seized over Rs 50 lakh in cash during the operation along with several suspicious documents that may indicate financial irregularities.

Further investigation is on.

