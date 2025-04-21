Made-in-India Vehicles Gain Global Traction as Exports Hit Record High

India’s automobile exports registered a strong growth of 19% in the fiscal year 2024-25, crossing 5.3 million units, driven by rising demand for passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles in international markets.

Advertisment

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), overall vehicle exports stood at 5,363,089 units in FY25, up from 4,500,494 units in FY24.

Passenger vehicle shipments grew by 15% to 770,364 units, compared to 672,105 units in the previous fiscal. The segment recorded its highest-ever annual export performance, largely fuelled by increasing global demand for international models produced in India. Within this category, utility vehicles saw the most significant rise, with exports jumping 54% to 362,160 units from 234,720 units in FY24. SIAM noted that improving manufacturing quality has enabled some companies to begin exports to developed markets.

Two-wheeler exports rose by 21%, reaching 4,198,403 units, up from 3,458,416 units in the previous year. SIAM stated that new model launches and entry into new markets have expanded India’s two-wheeler export footprint. The recovery in African economies and growing demand in Latin America also contributed to this growth.

Three-wheeler exports saw a marginal increase of 2% in FY25, with total shipments at 310,000 units. Exports of commercial vehicles rose sharply by 23%, reaching 80,986 units compared to 65,818 units in FY24.

SIAM said that export demand in key regions such as Africa and neighbouring countries is expected to remain strong, with Indian-made vehicles increasingly gaining traction. SIAM President Shailesh Chandra commented that recovery is visible across all segments, especially in passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, reflecting stronger global demand and India's growing competitiveness in the automotive sector.

Also Read: India Ships Second BrahMos Missile Battery to Philippines