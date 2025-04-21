India Ships Second BrahMos Missile Battery to Philippines

In a significant step for Indian defence exports, the second battery of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system has been shipped to the Philippines. A defence official confirmed the development, stating, "The second battery has been sent via sea route this time."

The first battery was delivered in April 2024 using an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, with assistance from civil aviation agencies. That delivery involved a non-stop, six-hour long-haul flight, transporting the heavy payload to the western region of the Philippines.

The BrahMos deal with the Philippines, announced in January 2022, marked India’s first major defence export order. Valued at $374.96 million (approximately ₹2,700 crore), the contract was signed with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited for the supply of a shore-based anti-ship missile system (SBASMS).

Under the agreement, the Philippines will receive three missile batteries, each capable of striking targets up to 290 kilometres away at speeds of Mach 2.8—nearly three times the speed of sound. The contract also includes operator training and an integrated logistics support package.

Operator training for the Philippine Navy was conducted in February 2023, involving 21 personnel. The training covered both operational use and maintenance of key logistics components of the SBASMS.

India’s BrahMos export programme is gathering momentum, with interest from several other Southeast Asian nations. As first reported by this publication, Indonesia’s Ministry of Defence formally communicated interest in a $450 million BrahMos deal to the Indian embassy in Jakarta earlier this year. Talks are also ongoing with Thailand and other regional countries.

The BrahMos missile, a joint venture between India and Russia, can be launched from land, air, sea, and submarines. Sources say efforts are underway to indigenise up to 83% of the missile’s components, reflecting India’s push for greater self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

