Majuli Bypoll: 203 Polling Booths To Be Equipped With Webcasting

The Assam State Election Commission has made all the arrangements as the election in 99-Majuli (ST) assembly constituency is just a week away.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam, Nitin Khade, on Wednesday informed that all the 203 polling stations in the constituency will be webcasted to ensure a fair and free bye-election.

"As directed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), we made all the arrangements regarding webcasting, which will be done in all the 203 polling stations of the Constituency,” he said.

He added that these arrangements are done to ensure a free, fair and safe bye-election to the Assam Legislative Assembly, 2022.

The poll proceedings will be monitored live by ECI, CEO Assam, District Election Officer and other concerned officials on duty.

Khade also informed that the half section of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed at each polling station to ensure full-proof security.

Three candidates are in fray for the Majuli bye-polls. For the ruling alliance, the BJP has fielded Bhuban Gam for the seat, while the opposition Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) named Chittaranjan Basumatary as its nominee. The third candidate is Bhaity Richong of the SUCI(C).

The bypolls will be held on March 7. The voting will start at 7:00 am and end at 5:00 pm.

