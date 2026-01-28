Mamata Banerjee Calls for Supreme Court-Monitored Probe into Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, saying the circumstances surrounding the incident warrant scrutiny beyond routine probes.

Expressing shock over Pawar’s sudden death, Banerjee said only the apex court could ensure an impartial and credible inquiry into what led to the crash. “This is not an ordinary incident. When a senior national leader dies in such a manner, questions are bound to arise. A court-monitored probe is necessary to establish the truth,” she told reporters in Kolkata.

Ajit Pawar, a key figure in Maharashtra politics and a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was among those killed when a chartered aircraft crashed while attempting to land. All occupants on board died on the spot. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a technical investigation into the crash.

In a message posted earlier, Banerjee conveyed condolences to the Pawar family and to NCP founder Sharad Pawar, calling the loss “deeply distressing” and “a major blow to public life”.

However, the Trinamool Congress chief went a step further by questioning whether existing investigative mechanisms would be sufficient. Without making direct allegations, she hinted that the sequence of events leading up to the crash needed to be examined thoroughly, especially given Pawar’s political stature and the volatile political climate.

Banerjee’s remarks have added a political edge to the tragedy, with leaders across parties reacting cautiously. While several opposition figures echoed the demand for transparency, the ruling coalition at the Centre maintained that aviation authorities were already following established protocols.

Ajit Pawar, a seasoned administrator who held key portfolios including finance in Maharashtra, remained an influential force in state politics till his death. His sudden demise has triggered an outpouring of grief across party lines, even as calls grow louder for a probe that leaves no room for doubt.

For now, the focus remains on the investigation, with Banerjee’s demand ensuring that the crash — and its fallout — will remain firmly in the national political spotlight.

