Man Booked For Entering Church In Meghalaya and Shouting "Jai Sri Ram"

The East Khasi Hills Police in Meghalaya have registered a case against a man for allegedly trespassing into a church and engaging in acts that hurt religious sentiments.

The incident took place on Thursday at the Mawlynnong village Church, where the individual, identified as Akash Sagar, reportedly entered the premises without permission and sang "Jai Sri Ram" at the altar.

A case has been filed against him at the Pynursla police station, and investigations were underway to apprehend the accused.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma strongly condemned the incident, describing it as a deliberate attempt to disturb the peaceful coexistence of communities in the state. He assured that the government would take all necessary measures to prevent such acts and uphold social, religious, and communal harmony.

The Meghalaya unit of the BJP also slammed Sagar, who is reportedly a social media influencer, for his actions. BJP spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang stated that the act of criminal trespass and desecration had the potential to hurt the sentiments of Christians, not only in Meghalaya but across the country.

Social activist Angela Rangad lodged a police complaint on Thursday, urging legal action against Sagar for his actions.