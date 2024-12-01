Meghalaya's Umiam Lake, Mawkhanu Set for Transformation with Rs 199 Cr Funding

In a significant boost to its tourism sector, Meghalaya has secured Rs. 198.5 crore under the "Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment – Development of Iconic Tourist Centres to Global Scale" scheme for 2024-25. The state is among the top five beneficiaries of this initiative, surpassing many larger states, with only Assam receiving more than Rs. 100 crore.

This funding is part of a larger Rs. 3,295.76 crore allocation to 23 states under the program, designed to develop world-class tourism infrastructure and promote sustainable economic growth. Meghalaya’s Tourism Department will use the funds to develop two major projects: the redevelopment of Umiam Lake and the establishment of a new iconic tourist destination at Mawkhanu, with each project receiving Rs. 99.27 crore.

Despite tight deadlines, Meghalaya’s Tourism Department successfully submitted well-crafted proposals that emphasize sustainability, high-value tourism, and local economic growth. The projects are expected to create numerous jobs, boost the economy, and celebrate the state’s cultural heritage.

Umiam Lake Redevelopment

Umiam Lake, a cultural and ecological gem of Meghalaya, is set to become a premier tourist destination. The redevelopment plan includes a crafts village, arts and culture pavilion, botanical garden, amphitheater, and improved infrastructure such as roads and utilities. The project also aligns with the Western Bypass Highway initiative to alleviate traffic congestion in Shillong and Sohra.

Currently attracting around 16,000 visitors annually, the site is expected to see a surge to 1.27 lakh visitors post-development. The project will create 1,168 direct jobs and 2,675 indirect jobs, stimulating the local economy through public-private partnerships. New attractions like luxury resorts, glamping sites, and eco-friendly developments will enhance Umiam’s appeal to both leisure and business travelers.

Mawkhanu: A Cultural Hub

The Mawkhanu project aims to create a vibrant, multifunctional space for cultural events and community activities. Planned developments include the Meghalayan Experience Theme Park, Festival Ground, and Amphitheater, alongside essential amenities. The site will host prominent events like the Cherry Blossom Festival, showcasing local arts, music, and culture.

The Mawkhanu development is expected to increase tourism by 2.5 lakh visitors annually and create 1,016 direct and 2,327 indirect jobs. Future projects such as an amusement park, convention center, luxury accommodations, and a golf course will further boost the area’s economic sustainability.

Chief Minister’s Remarks

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma expressed pride in the state's achievement, saying, "This sanction reaffirms Meghalaya’s commitment to creating world-class, sustainable tourism destinations. These projects will not only boost our economy but also preserve our rich cultural and ecological heritage for generations to come."