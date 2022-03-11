PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Gujarat After Election Win

Following BJP’s stupendous election victory in four states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a roadshow from Gujarat airport to Kamalam (BJP office) on Friday.

It may be mentioned that the roadshow is pivotal for the party as Gujarat is scheduled to for Assembly Elections later this year. The dates are yet to be announced.

PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Gujarat.

The BJP won in 4 out of 5 states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. On the other hand, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) swept Punjab with a huge margin.

In UP, BJP and its allies garnered 255 seats out of 403 assembly constituencies. In Uttarakhand, the party secured 47 seats out of 70.

Further, the BJP won 20 seats out of 40 in Goa with the support of independent candidates, while, in Manipur, the ruling BJP coalition won 31 seats out of 60 seats.

Later this evening, PM Modi will be participating in Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan and address the gathering.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to dedicate the building of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to the nation tomorrow (Saturday) morning.

He will also deliver the first convocation address of the RRU as the Chief Guest.

According to the Prime Minister office, PM Modi will also open the 11th Khel Mahakumbh and deliver an address on the occasion later in the evening tomorrow.

