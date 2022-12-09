Man Held With Pistol, Hunting Rifle In Guwahati

City police on Friday arrested an individual from Basistha area for illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

The accused, identified as Bibekanand Taid, was picked up by the police at Dehal path in Basistha today morning.

Upon frisking, police recovered two pistols from his possession, one of them a single barrel pistol and another being a point air gun. Police also recovered ammunition from him.

Sources said that the accused used to brandish his pistol and threaten people during any kind of altercation or petty issue that he got into.

Following complaints, Taid was arrested by Basistha police and a case under relevant sections was registered against him.