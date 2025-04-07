Manipur: BJP Minority Morcha President's House Set on Fire For Supporting Waqf Act

Tensions flared in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Sunday night as a mob set fire to the house of Asker Ali, the president of the BJP Minority Morcha in the state, allegedly over his support for the controversial Waqf Amendment Act. The incident took place in Lilong, a Muslim-majority area, following a social media post by Ali in support of the Act.

According to reports, the unrest began around 9 PM when a large crowd gathered outside Ali’s residence, vandalized the property, and later set it on fire. The mob’s anger was reportedly fueled by Ali’s endorsement of the Waqf Amendment Act, which he had shared publicly on Saturday.

Following the attack, Ali released a video on social media apologizing for his earlier remarks. In the video, he withdrew his support for the Act and expressed opposition to its provisions.

Earlier in the day, widespread protests were held across the Imphal Valley, with thousands taking to the streets to oppose the Act. At Lilong, more than 5,000 people participated in a rally that disrupted traffic along National Highway 102. Demonstrators raised slogans against the BJP-led central government, claiming the legislation undermines the rights of the Muslim community.

In one incident at Irong Chesaba in Thoubal district, a scuffle broke out between protesters and security personnel when demonstrators were stopped from advancing. Protests also erupted in several other Muslim-majority areas including Kshatri Awang Leikai, Kairang Muslim, and Kiyamgei Muslim in Imphal East district, and Sora in Thoubal.

“The Waqf Amendment Act is against the ethos of the Constitution. It is completely unacceptable for the Muslim community,” said protester Sakir Ahmed, speaking to reporters during one of the demonstrations.

Security has since been tightened in sensitive areas across the Valley, with additional forces deployed to prevent further unrest.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which triggered the unrest, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday and cleared by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday following prolonged debates. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the bill on Saturday.

The Act aims to reform the administration of Waqf properties—assets donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes—by improving transparency, ensuring better coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities, and safeguarding heritage sites. However, critics argue that the Act undermines minority rights and centralizes control over Waqf assets.

