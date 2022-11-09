Man Arrested For Making Derogatory Remarks Against Manipur CM, BJP

Manipur police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against the ruling BJP and Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The man, identified as Laishram Malemnganba, has been accused of making derogatory posts about the BJP and the CM on Facebook. He was arrested from his house in Waiton in the Imphal East district.

According to reports, Malemnganba was arrested based on a complaint filed by state BJYM president Manoharmayum Barish Sharma.

The complainant said that the remarks made by Malemnganba have put the BJP in the wrong light.

Malemnganba has been charged with sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (uttering words etc with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the IPC.

Further investigation is on.