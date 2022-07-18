Manipur Guv La Ganesan Given Additional Charge Of West Bengal

Manipur Governor La Ganesan has been given additional charge of West Bengal after incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on Monday.

Dhankhar had resigned as he is contesting the elections to the post of vice president of India as an NDA candidate.

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the Dhankar’s resignation following which La Ganesan was given the additional charge as West Bengal governor.

“The President of India has accepted the resignation of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar as Governor of West Bengal,” a Rashtrapati Bhawan communique stated.

The President has been pleased to appoint La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur, to discharge the functions of the governor of West Bengal, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office until regular arrangements are made, it added.

On Saturday, BJP national president JP Nadda announced Dhankar’s name as their Vice President candidate.

Congratulating Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate.”