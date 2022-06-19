Manipur: IED Explosion Rocks Imphal

An explosion took place in Manipur’s capital city of Imphal on Saturday evening triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED).

The incident was reported at Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai Road yesterday at around 7.50pm.

According to reports, the bomb went off at a residential area and fortunately, nobody was injured.

Meanwhile, Imphal police rushed to the bomb site and cordoned off the area.

An investigation was also launched following the incident.

It may be mentioned that since the last couple of months, there has been rise in bomb blast incidents in Manipur

This is the second bomb blast in the month of June itself.

On June 5, a powerful IED went off outside the Little Flower School in Imphal, Manipur.