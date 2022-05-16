Manipur Man Gets 10 Years Jail For Sexually Assaulting Minor

A special court in Manipur has sentenced a 38-year-old man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a minor girl back in January 2019.

The accused, identified as Samurailatpam Tomba, a resident of Thoubal district, was also fined Rs 3,000 by Special Court No. II.

The court however ruled out that the convict has to undergo another three months’ simple imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

The court found Tomba guilty on Wednesday of sexually assaulting the victim on January 11, 2019, under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

