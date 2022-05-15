Assam Police Recruitment Process Postponed Due To Weather Conditions

The recruitment process for the police forces in Assam hit a snag on Sunday amid extreme weather conditions prevailing over Northeast.

In light of heavy rainfall and landslides across parts of Assam limiting travel, the process for recruitment to Assam Police was postponed today.

According to officials, the exam scheduled to take place on May 16, has now been postponed to May 23.

The recruitment process was set to take place in the Dima Hasao district of Assam, one of the worst hit districts of the state.