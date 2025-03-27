Manipur Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 10.5 Crore in Major Drug Bust

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Manipur Police have seized a massive consignment of high-quality heroin powder weighing 10.5 kilograms, valued at approximately Rs 10.5 crore in the illegal drug market. The seizures were made during multiple raids conducted across the state over the past 48 hours.

Three suspected drug smugglers were arrested in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, while a vehicle used for trafficking and 880 soap cases meant for drug concealment were confiscated, according to an official police report issued on Thursday.

As per Manipur Police’s morning bulletin, the first operation was carried out on March 25, 2025, when three drug smugglers were apprehended in Imphal West while attempting to transport narcotics along National Highway-02, which connects Imphal to Mao at the Manipur-Nagaland border. A total of 461 soap cases containing 5.5 kg of heroin powder were recovered from their possession.

In a separate raid, an abandoned Bolero vehicle was discovered in Imphal East. Upon inspection, authorities found 419 soap cases hidden inside the vehicle, containing approximately 5 kg of heroin powder.

The total seizure from both operations amounted to 880 soap cases filled with 10.5 kg of heroin powder. Officials believe the drugs were smuggled in from Myanmar and were intended to be transported out of Manipur via National Highway-102, which connects Imphal to Dimapur in Nagaland.

The arrested individuals have been booked under relevant sections of the law and presented before the concerned court. However, their identities have not been disclosed yet.