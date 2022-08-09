Marching ahead with the spirit of Swatantra Bharat

The situation did not improve, even when the Assamese satellite news channels entered into the scenario after some years. Rather they started often misrepresenting and disrespecting the spirit. As usual, the news channels repeated the militant’s version ‘why celebration of I-Day and R-Day was useless’ prior to both the revered occasions. Many news channels later made it possible for some top militant leaders to address their audience ‘live’. The reporters, equipped with high resolution cameras, callously asked the students what were their programs on I-Day and R-Day (as those were simple holidays because of the militant’s imposed total shut down), but they did not simply remember that one Assamese young girl sacrificed her life for the same Tri-colour. The reporters (from both the print and electronic media) and their editors hardly formulate a simple question to those young people, had they not heard of Birbala Kanaklata!

For some times, it was a large number of outlawed militant outfits including United Liberation Front of Assam, National Democratic Front of Bodoland, Kamtapur Liberation Organisation, Manipur People’s Liberation Front, Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup, Kangleipak Communist Party, People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak, People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak/Progressive, Revolutionary People's Front, United People's Party of Kangleipak, United National Liberation Front of Manipur, Tripura People’s Democratic Front, National Liberation Front of Twipra, Hynniewtrep National Liberation Front of Meghalaya, Garo National Liberation Army, etc which declared the general strike across northeast India on both the national days on 15 August and 26 January and called upon the people to boycott as well as prevent the celebration as a mark of solidarity against New Delhi.

But braving the gun-toting militants and their threats, Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) appealed to the north-eastern people to celebrate both the days defying the militants’ decree. JFA argued that a number of martyrs from Assam including Piyali Phukan, Maniram Dewan, Piyali Barua, etc stepped up movements against British domination. Extraordinarily brave Kanaklata Barua, Mukunda Kakoti, Kushal Konwar, Tilak Deka, Bhogeswari Phukanani, Nidhanu Rajbangshi, Kamala Miri, Lerela Boro, Madan Barman, Rauta Kachari, Hemoram Patar, Gunavi Bordoloi, Thagi Sut, Balaram Sut, etc laid down their lives for the honour of Tri-colour. JFA president Rupam Barua, who conceptualized the model to oppose the rebel’s diktats, asserted that Tri-colour is the symbol of our common strength. If we ignore the sacrifice of martyrs it would only indicate our ungratefulness to them. Once started with a small group of journalists (including this writer), the celebration at the city-based press club premises slowly attracted more like-minded fellow Guwahatians, including many children, to join in the occasion (simultaneously with the government celebrations), where the Tri-colour continues to be hoisted and participants taken out the processions raising the flags in hands with fanfare.

Veteran author-journalists Dhirendra Nath Bezboruah, Dhirendra Nath Chakravarty, Naresh Rajkhowa, Nirupoma Borgohain , Kanaksen Deka, MS Prabhakar, Sabita Goswami, Preeti Barua, Bhabani Goswami, etc took the lead and senior scribes Hiten Mahanta, Ranen Kumar Goswami, Ajit Patowary, Premadhar Sarma, Geetartha Pathak, Champak Borbora, Mukul Kalita, MK Goswami, Bhupen Bargohain, Sabita Lahkar, Rubie Barua Das, Raman Bora, Bijay Bora, Anup Sarma, DN Singh, Pranabjit Doloi, Dipen Bayan, Kamal Krishna Das, Girindra Kumar Karjee, Sanjay Paul, Munin Bayan, Prasanta Majumder, Kumud Das, Pabitra Deka, Sandip Sarma, Anjanil Kashyap, Dipankar Devsarma, Anirban Choudhury, Biswajit Nath, Samir Sandilya, Nayan Bhuyan, Paranjoy Bordoloi, Hiren Chandra Kalita, Prabhat Sarma, Manjit Sarma, Chandra Barua, Digambar Patowary, Dixit Sarma, Sujit Guha, Manish Goswami, Bhupen Goswami, Manoj Agasti, Pulin Kalita, Bipul Sarma, Nayan Pratim Kumar, Rajeev Bhattacharyya, Biman Hazarika, Mihir Deuri, Pankaj Deka, Partha Goswami, Atulya Madhab Goswami, Pallabi Bora, Devol Nath, Chinmoi Roy, Baldev Pandey, Dilwar Hussain, Rupen Sarma, Anita Kalita Goswami, Newaprasad Yadab, Bikas Singh, Mamata Mishra, Jesim Raja, Sewali Kalita, Iswar Mahanta, Chandra Kr Barua, Nripen Rajbongshi, Akhyamala Thakuria, etc joined in the mission.

Patriotic and courageous citizens like Ajay Dutta, Nirmal Choudhury, Dhiren Barua, Jagadindra Raychoudhury, JP Saikia, Jaharlal Saha, Uttam Barthakur, Kishor Giri, Dibas Phukan, Jeemoni Choudhury, Kailash Sarma, Mrinal Ali Hazarika, Pradip Thakuria, Ujjal Saikia, Ranjan Dutta, Apurba Sarma, Pramod Kalita, Basistha Bujarbaruah, Khagen Saikia, Sankar Das, Jogeswar Goswami, Ranjib Sarma, Abhijit Sarma, Bitu Talukder, Sanjib Puri, Utpal Dutta, Namrata Dutta, Pranab Sarma, Basanta Barthakur, Nabanita Mazumdar, Bhaskar Medhi, Ravi Ajitacharya, Anjali Kumar, Utpal Das, Purabi Barua, Rubi Barthakur, Md Farid, Nekib Kazi, BR Das, Hydar Bora, Chandana Doloi, Tarali Chakrabarty, Purabi Gogoi, Mrinmoy Bhuyan, Jayanta Gogoi, Azlina Khanam, Kuntala Chakrabarty, Kartik Choudhury, etc also energised the mission paying homage to those freedom fighters who fought against the colonial British forces during the freedom movement.

But gone are those days. Now everyone (or majority of in the society) prefers to celebrate both the auspicious days with utmost conviction to pay tributes to hundreds of thousands of known & unknown martyrs who laid their lives for a sovereign nation. The ethnic insurgents have lost their support bases in the last few years and their mentors in the media have also disappeared, thanks to the aggressive social media outbursts against those self-centered intellectuals in the recent past. As we are observing the 75 years of India’s independence and the forthcoming I-Day is going to witness millions of Tri-colours hoisted across Bharat, the small group of Guwahatians today deserve appreciations as their dream has turned into reality and hundred thousand proud residents in the alienated north-eastern region are also eagerly waiting to salute the Tri-colour and pay heartfelt admiration to the martyrs.

The author is a Guwahati-based journalist and a vivid appreciator of Tri-colour, who along with a section of working journalists once faced the wrath from separatist militants.