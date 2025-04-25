Massive Forest Fire in Arunachal's Dirang

A massive forest fire that broke out on Thursday morning near Nadipar in the Dirang subdivision of Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district has scorched several acres of land, prompting a large-scale firefighting operation involving security forces and local residents.

Advertisment

According to reports, the fire began in the Nadipar forest area and quickly spread due to strong winds, raising fears of it reaching nearby Zimthung village. Despite challenging conditions, personnel from the police, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), supported by residents and fire tenders from Bomdila, have been working tirelessly to contain the blaze.

As of Thursday evening, efforts to bring the fire under control were still ongoing. The strong winds have significantly hampered the firefighting response, increasing concerns about the fire's possible expansion.

Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering, speaking to the media, assured that coordinated efforts are being made to manage the situation. “The situation is under control now,” he stated, while acknowledging the severity of the incident.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, and additional resources may be deployed if the fire spreads further.

Also Read: Massive Fire Near Guwahati Airport: Short Circuit at JIO Tower To Blame?