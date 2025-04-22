Massive Fire Near Guwahati Airport: Short Circuit at JIO Tower To Blame?

A fire broke out in the Kahikuchi residential area near the Borjhar Police Outpost, close to Borjhar Airport, after a telecom tower machine installed by JIO on the rooftop of a residential building caught fire.

Preliminary reports suggest that the blaze was triggered by an electrical short circuit. The incident prompted a swift response from personnel of the Borjhar Police Outpost along with fire and emergency services, who rushed to the spot and successfully brought the situation under control before the flames could spread further.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Meanwhile earlier last week, a massive fire broke out at Natural Panel Industries Pvt. Ltd., a plywood manufacturing unit located in Margherita, Assam, causing significant property damage. The fire rapidly spread and engulfed the entire facility within minutes. The factory, owned by businessman Sanjeev Kumar Choubey, suffered extensive damage before emergency services could arrive.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. As per the latest reports, while the fire has been contained, it has not yet been fully extinguished. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.