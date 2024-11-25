Meet The Man Behind Mahayuti's Maharashtra Walkover

Atul Limaye, the 54-year-old kshetra pracharak (regional in-charge) of Maharashtra and the youngest joint general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has emerged as a key architect of the RSS-BJP’s Mahayuti campaign, leading to a transformative electoral victory on Saturday.

A native of Nashik, Maharashtra, Limaye left a promising career at a multinational company in his early 20s to become a full-time pracharak. Over the years, he steadily climbed the ranks within the RSS, serving as a prant pracharak for western Maharashtra before becoming kshetra pracharak, overseeing Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa. Known for his sharp focus and grassroots engagement, Limaye has played a pivotal role in navigating complex socio-political challenges and consolidating the Hindu vote in the state.

Limaye’s contributions were especially significant in addressing the sensitive Maratha reservation agitation. By conducting multiple pravas (field visits) and engaging with influential community leaders, he worked behind the scenes to build trust and assure them of the Sangh’s commitment to their concerns. His ability to address grievances across both rural and urban constituencies positioned the RSS as a mediator during a tumultuous period in Maharashtra’s political landscape.

Strategist with a Grassroots Focus

Limaye’s strategic acumen came to the fore during the 2016-17 Shiv Shakti Sangam, a large-scale event celebrating the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The event drew around 60,000 Sangh volunteers from across districts and helped rekindle Hindutva sentiments in western Maharashtra and the Marathwada region.

“Limaye ji has been the brains behind such a huge event,” said a senior RSS functionary from Maharashtra. “Even though the Bharatiya Janata Party saw an electoral slump during the 2024 general elections in the state, the RSS cadres, led by functionaries like him, mobilised Hindu voters beyond caste divisions. We see this one as a victory of Hindu Samaj.”

Limaye also spearheaded the voter awareness campaign “Sajag Raho,” a door-to-door outreach initiative that played a crucial role in mobilising voters across Maharashtra. Under his leadership, the RSS effectively integrated grassroots efforts with broader societal concerns, leveraging its vast network of cadres and affiliates to address regional and caste-related divides.

Combining Hindutva with Social Outreach

Limaye’s approach has consistently combined the Sangh’s Hindutva ideology with social outreach initiatives. He facilitated the RSS’s engagement with think tanks and ideologically aligned sections of influential individuals to broaden its reach. By integrating welfare initiatives in rural and tribal areas with urban middle-class concerns, Limaye strengthened the RSS’s influence across diverse demographics.

His leadership during the Mahayuti campaign reflects his ability to transform localised socio-political issues into opportunities for electoral consolidation. A senior RSS functionary observed, “We were confident of a sweeping victory even on polling day by seeing the voting percentage. We knew that the Hindu voters had finally consolidated.”

Limaye’s grassroots focus, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to the Sangh’s ideology have made him a central figure in shaping the RSS-BJP’s political success in Maharashtra.

