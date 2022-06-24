Meghalaya Cop Gets 5-Year Jail For Molesting Minor

A policeman in Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills was sent to five-year jail term for molesting a minor girl back in 2013.

The East Garo Hills district sessions and POCSO court sentenced the convict, identified as Ajaybirth Ch Marak, to five-year jail term.

Marak was serving as a constable with Meghalaya police.

The incident dates back to January 24, 2013, when Marak had molesting an eight-year-old minor girl inside her house.

The convict is already in Williamnagar jail in Megahalaya when the verdict was pronounced by the East Garo Hills district sessions and POCSO court.