Assam: Classes To Continue During Summer Vacations In These Districts

Formal classes will continue during summer vacations in schools in several districts of Assam, according to an order.

The decision was taken by the school inspectors of the districts.

The imparting of education will take place in schools that performed poorly in the last high school leaving certificate (HSLC) examinations, results for which were declared on June 7.

Classes will be held for standards nine and upwards till 12 in schools that did not do well.

The districts of Assam where classes will be held during summer vacation are Golaghat, Chirang and Tinsukia.