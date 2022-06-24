Assam: Classes To Continue During Summer Vacations In These Districts

Formal classes will continue during summer vacations in schools in several districts of Assam, according to an order.
The decision was taken by the school inspectors of the districts.
The imparting of education will take place in schools that performed poorly in the last high school leaving certificate (HSLC) examinations, results for which were declared on June 7.
Classes will be held for standards nine and upwards till 12 in schools that did not do well.
The districts of Assam where classes will be held during summer vacation are Golaghat, Chirang and Tinsukia.
It may be noted that the total pass percentage of 56.49 per cent in the HSLC and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations under Board of Secondary Education (SEBA).
Around 4.31 lakh students appeared in the board examinations.
Of the total, 65,176 students secured first division, 99,854 students got second division and 64,101 students got third division.
While 14,047 students received star marks, 8,373 students bagged distinction marks in the examinations.