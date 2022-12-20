Top Stories

Meghalaya: Dry Days Declared In East Khasi Hills On Christmas & New Year

According to an official notification, the dry day imposition will be in the entire East Khasi Hills district.
Meghalaya: Dry Days Declared In East Khasi Hills On Christmas & New Year | Representative Image
Meghalaya: Dry Days Declared In East Khasi Hills On Christmas & New Year | Representative Image
Pratidin Time

The Meghalaya government has declared December 24, 2022 and January 1, 2023 as dry days on account of Christmas and New Year.

According to an official notification, the dry day imposition will be in the entire East Khasi Hills district.

A bonded warehouses/IMFL both “OFF” and “ON” shops/home delivery licensees/canteens and out stills shall remain closed on these days, the notification stated.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Section 52 (I) of the Meghalaya Excise Act (Assam Excise Act 1910 as adopted). I, Smti. Isawanda Laloo, I.A.S., Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills,” it read.

“Shillong do hereby declare the 24th & 25th December 2022 and 1st January 2023 as “Dry Days” in the entire District of the East Khasi Hills on account of “Christmas Festival” and “New Year’ respectively. All Bonded Warehouses/IMFL “OFF” & “ON” Shops/Home Delivery Licensees/ Canteens and Outstills shall remain closed on these days,” it further added.

Also Read
WhatsApp Users Can Now Undo Accidentally Pressed ‘Delete for Me’
Meghalaya
East Khasi Hills
New Year
Christmas
dry days

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com