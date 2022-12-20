Meghalaya: Dry Days Declared In East Khasi Hills On Christmas & New Year

The Meghalaya government has declared December 24, 2022 and January 1, 2023 as dry days on account of Christmas and New Year.

According to an official notification, the dry day imposition will be in the entire East Khasi Hills district.

A bonded warehouses/IMFL both “OFF” and “ON” shops/home delivery licensees/canteens and out stills shall remain closed on these days, the notification stated.