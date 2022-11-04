Meghalaya Girl Irene Dkhar Crowned Miss Northeast 2022

Irene Dkhar from Meghalaya has won the Miss Northeast 2022 title held at Kohima in Nagaland on Thursday.

A total of 14 contestants from eight Northeastern states contested for the title.

The Miss Northeast pageant was initiated by the North East Beauty Pageant Organisation and presented by the Beauty and Aesthetic Society of Nagaland (BASN).

Notably, this is the first time Miss Northeast pageant was organized. The pageant was sponsored by the Nagaland government.

Dkhar, who has been declared the winner of the pageant, received a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh along with gift hampers.

The next edition of the pageant is scheduled to be held in Sikkim.

Meanwhile, the first runners up and second runners up are Eshanee Hatimuria from Assam and Dyna Jomo from Arunachal Pradesh.