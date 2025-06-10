Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Wife Among 4 Accused To Be Taken to Shillong Today

In a significant development in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, four accused individuals will be taken to Shillong today for further investigation, Indore Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Rajesh Dandotiya, confirmed.

Advertisment

The accused—Sonam Raghuvanshi, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha—will be escorted to Shillong after completion of transit remand procedures.

Speaking to the media, DCP Dandotiya stated, “All four accused are currently in the custody of Indore Police Commissionerate. Shillong Police have already interrogated them, and the transit remand of three accused was obtained yesterday. The fourth accused was arrested today, and Shillong Police will take all of them together.”

Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Singh Kushwaha have been identified as the prime suspects in the case. According to police reports, Sonam is alleged to have hired contract killers to murder her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon trip to Meghalaya. Raja's body was later recovered in the state, with a post-mortem revealing two serious head injuries.

Sonam was earlier located near a roadside eatery on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway in Uttar Pradesh. She was subsequently taken into protective custody at the Sakhi One Stop Centre in Ghazipur and later handed over to Meghalaya Police after a medical check-up at the district hospital.

The Meghalaya Police, who are leading the investigation, had earlier brought Sonam to Bihar’s Phulwari Sharif Police Station on a three-day transit remand. The remaining three accused were taken into custody in Indore and are now being moved to Shillong.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong confirmed the arrests and stated that the authorities are still searching for another suspect believed to be connected to the murder. He added that Sonam had surrendered voluntarily and that the case would now progress with all arrested individuals being interrogated further in Shillong.

The Meghalaya Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor, is probing the case. Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, both residents of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, had gone missing while vacationing in Meghalaya.

The shocking revelation that Raja was allegedly murdered during their honeymoon has stunned many and drawn national attention to the case.

Also Read: Indore Man Murdered on Honeymoon in Meghalaya; Wife Among 4 Arrested