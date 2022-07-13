Meghalaya Police Seize Ganja Worth Rs 3.5 Crore

Meghalaya police have seized a huge amount of high quality ganja worth Rs 3.5 crore.

According to reports, the ganja was recovered from a Guwahati-bound truck in West Jaintia Hills district.

Meanwhile, chief minister Conrad Sangma lauded the state police for the successful seizure, terming it as a “stellar catch”.

A total of 1168.182 kg of ganja, packed in 80 packets were seized at Mookyndur checkpoint in Meghalaya.

Reportedly, the driver and his helper fled from the spot.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sangma said, “Jowai_Police recovered 1168.18 KG Ganja worth ?3.5 crores in wee hours from a truck at Mookyndur while transiting to Guwahati through MeghalayaKudos to @MeghalayaPolice for yet another stellar catch. Continue your tirade against drugs with unwavering commitment.”