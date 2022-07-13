Free COVID Booster Dose for Adults Between 18-59 Years from July 15

The Centre on Wednesday announced that people aged between 18-59 years will get free booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine at government centres under a special drive over the next 75 days.

Aimed at improving the third-dose coverage, the drive will be held as part of the government's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

According to reports, 1 percent of the target population of 77 crore in the mentioned age group have been administered the precaution dose so far.

However, around 26 per cent of the estimated 16 crore eligible population aged 60 and above as well as healthcare and frontline workers have received the booster dose, news agency PTI reported, quoting an official.

"A majority of the Indian population got their second dose over nine months ago. Studies at ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and other international research institutions have suggested that antibody levels wane around six months after the primary vaccination with both doses... giving a booster increases the immune response," the official said.

"The government is therefore planning to start a special drive for 75 days during which individuals aged between 18 and 59 years will be administered precaution doses for free at government vaccination centres starting from July 15," he said.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry last week reduced the gap between the second and precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine for all beneficiaries from nine to six months. This followed a recommendation from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

According to government data, 96 per cent of India's population has been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine while 87 per cent of the people have taken both doses.

On April 10 this year, India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.