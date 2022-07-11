Meghalaya: Two Held With Heroin In Separate Ops

Two persons were arrested in possession of more than 8 gm of heroin in two separate incidents in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills and East Khashi Hills districts.

Acting on specific information, an anti-narcotics task force apprehended a suspected at Tura in the West Garo Hills district and seized heroin from his possession.

Later, a raid was conducted at Laitkor Rangi in East Khasi Hills district based on the lead provided by the arrestee. Heroin weighing 4.4 grams was seized during the operation, police said.

Total heroin seizure in the two cases is about 8.1 gm, 2 mobile phones and Rs 14,230 in cash.

Meanwhile, cases were registered in both Tura and Shillong. Both of them were booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.